Justin Turner leads the Boston Red Sox (35-35) into a contest against the New York Yankees (39-31) following his two-homer showing in a 15-5 victory over the Yankees. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 10 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brayan Bello vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 319 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 540 hits, 24th in baseball, with 105 home runs (fourth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-24 with a double and two RBI in seven innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.

Schmidt has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt will try to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.430) and ranks 20th in home runs hit (76) in all of MLB. They have a collective .262 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 628 total hits and sixth in MLB play scoring 353 runs.

Schmidt has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out four against the Red Sox this season.

