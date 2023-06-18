Ozzie Albies and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 24th in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 46 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 71), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven in a run in 27 games this season (38.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .233 AVG .298 .289 OBP .346 .411 SLG .597 11 XBH 19 7 HR 9 23 RBI 25 27/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 2

