Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Riley (hitting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-6) against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .260.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Riley has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.298
|AVG
|.215
|.359
|OBP
|.286
|.464
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|37/14
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.82 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
