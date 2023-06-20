One game after posting 41 points in a 109-103 loss to the Storm, Arike Ogunbowale leads the Dallas Wings (5-6) at home against the Atlanta Dream (5-5) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Dream have compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Atlanta is 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Wings games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of nine times this year.

