Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has five doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .268.
- d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.325
|AVG
|.228
|.426
|OBP
|.254
|.675
|SLG
|.281
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|5/7
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (1-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.82, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
