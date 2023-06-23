The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) hope to stop their 10-game losing run against the Miami Marlins (43-33), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 4.09 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (6-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.09, a 4.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.255.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts, Luzardo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.

Ortiz is looking to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Ortiz is looking to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.