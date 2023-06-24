Cameron Young is set to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Cameron Young Insights

Young has finished better than par four times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Young's average finish has been 49th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Young hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 49th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -7 279 0 19 3 5 $5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Young will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,359 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 42nd percentile.

Young was better than 80% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Young carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Young carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Young's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last competition, Young's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Young ended the U.S. Open recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Young fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Young Odds to Win: +5000

