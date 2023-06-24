At the end of the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is currently sixth with a score of -2.

Leona Maguire Insights

Maguire has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Maguire has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five appearances, Maguire has one win and three top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Maguire has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including three finishes within three shots of the leader.

Maguire enters this week with three consecutive top-10 placements.

Maguire has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -7 263 1 17 3 10 $1.6M

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Maguire's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished in the top 10 one time. Her average finish has been 30th.

Maguire made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Maguire finished sixth when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Maguire will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,576 yards in the past year.

Maguire's Last Time Out

Maguire was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.70 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was strong enough to place her in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Maguire was better than 86% of the golfers (averaging 4.45 strokes).

Maguire recorded a birdie or better on eight of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Maguire carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Maguire's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that most recent outing, Maguire's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Maguire finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Maguire outperformed the field's average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Maguire's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

