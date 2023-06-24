The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Reds.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .259 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .325 AVG .221 .426 OBP .274 .675 SLG .309 6 XBH 4 4 HR 1 10 RBI 7 5/7 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

