Braves vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 26
Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (50-27) and Minnesota Twins (40-39) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on June 26.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (8-2, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.44 ERA).
Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Braves have won 43, or 65.2%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 428.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|June 23
|@ Reds
|L 11-10
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 25
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt
|June 26
|Twins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
