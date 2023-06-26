Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (50-27) and Minnesota Twins (40-39) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on June 26.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (8-2, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.44 ERA).

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

The Braves have won 43, or 65.2%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 428.

The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

