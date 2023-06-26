Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has seven doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .245.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .286 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (23.0%), homering in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (16.4%).

In 42.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .248 AVG .242 .321 OBP .342 .462 SLG .515 11 XBH 11 7 HR 8 18 RBI 18 30/13 K/BB 21/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings