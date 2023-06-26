On Monday, Travis d'Arnaud (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .283 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 18 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 10 games this season (33.3%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), with two or more runs three times (10.0%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 18 .325 AVG .260 .426 OBP .308 .675 SLG .384 6 XBH 5 4 HR 2 10 RBI 8 5/7 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

