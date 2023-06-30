Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (44-39) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Angels securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on June 30.

The Angels will give the nod to Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Tommy Henry (4-1, 4.31 ERA).

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Angels vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Angels Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Angels have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Angels' last 10 games.

The Angels have won 26, or 53.1%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has entered 20 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 13-7 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Angels, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 415 total runs this season.

The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 5-6 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is No. 5 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (420 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 @ Rockies L 4-3 Tyler Anderson vs Austin Gomber June 26 White Sox W 2-1 Reid Detmers vs Dylan Cease June 27 White Sox W 4-2 - vs Michael Kopech June 28 White Sox L 11-5 Jaime Barria vs Lucas Giolito June 29 White Sox L 9-7 Patrick Sandoval vs Lance Lynn June 30 Diamondbacks - Griffin Canning vs Tommy Henry July 1 Diamondbacks - Tyler Anderson vs Ryne Nelson July 2 Diamondbacks - Reid Detmers vs Zac Gallen July 3 @ Padres - Shohei Ohtani vs Blake Snell July 4 @ Padres - Jaime Barria vs Joe Musgrove July 5 @ Padres - Patrick Sandoval vs Seth Lugo

Diamondbacks Schedule