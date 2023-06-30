How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Friday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 147 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .488 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (441 total runs).
- The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Cal Quantrill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.