Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- batting .293 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 115th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 51 of 80 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (23.8%).
- In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (28.8%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.239
|AVG
|.235
|.344
|OBP
|.349
|.541
|SLG
|.544
|22
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|31
|49/25
|K/BB
|53/25
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Hoeing (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
