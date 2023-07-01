The 2023 campaign kicks off for A.J. Terrell when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

A.J. Terrell Injury Status

Terrell is currently listed as active.

A.J. Terrell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 47 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 9 Pass Def.

A.J. Terrell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 3 Week 4 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 7 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 13 Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 15 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1

