In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Andre Smith and the Atlanta Falcons will match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Smith's stats.

Andre Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not listed as injured.

Andre Smith 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Falcons Players

Andre Smith 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Packers 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Jets 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

