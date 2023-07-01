Australia enters the 2023 Women's World Cup as the favorite to finish first in its group (-200), and has the sixth-best odds to win the tournament (+1200).

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Australia: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +1200 6 1 Odds to Win Group B -200 7 1

Australia: Last World Cup Performance

At the previous World Cup, Sam Kerr was the team's top scorer with five goals. Also in 2019, Caitlin Foord had one goal.

Bet on Australia to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Australia: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Ireland July 20 6:00 AM ET - - Nigeria July 27 6:00 AM ET - - Canada July 31 6:00 AM ET - -

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Clare Hunt 24 - Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Charlotte Grant 21 8 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Jada Mathyssen Whyman 23 12 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Kyah Simon 32 17 - Amy Sayer 21 2 - Chloe Logarzo 28 6 - Hayley Raso 28 16 - Alexandra Chidiac 24 23 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Emily Gielnik 31 15 - Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 19 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Larissa Crummer 27 22 - Remy Siemsen 23 23 - Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Katrina Gorry 30 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Emily van Egmond 29 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.