The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Bud Dupree and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a contest against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Bud Dupree Injury Status

Dupree is currently not on the injury report.

Is Dupree your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Bud Dupree 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 18 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Dupree and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Falcons Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bud Dupree 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Colts 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 1.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 3.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.