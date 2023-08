A game versus Georgia Southern on September 2 is what jumps out when looking at the Citadel Bulldogs' college football schedule in 2023. Keep scrolling to find dates and times for every game.

Citadel 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Georgia Southern (FBS) September 2 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Campbell September 9 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Chattanooga September 16 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ South Carolina State September 23 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Western Carolina September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Furman October 7 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ VMI October 14 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Samford October 28 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Mercer November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Wofford November 11 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ East Tennessee State November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

