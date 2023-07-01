A conference title is projected from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in 2023, given their Sun Belt-high season win total over/under of eight.

Coastal Carolina Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 +105 -130 48.8%

Chanticleers' 2022 Performance

Coastal Carolina put up 405.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 51st in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 102nd, surrendering 418.0 yards per contest.

With 284.2 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked seventh-worst in FBS, Coastal Carolina had to lean on its 53rd-ranked passing offense (246.2 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.

Last year CCU was 6-1 at home and 3-2 away.

As underdogs, the Chanticleers picked up only two wins (2-3). As favorites, they went 7-1.

Coastal Carolina's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Grayson McCall QB 2,700 YDS (69.7%) / 24 TD / 2 INT

195 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 15.0 RUSH YPG Jared Brown WR 49 REC / 789 YDS / 6 TD / 60.7 YPG CJ Beasley RB 715 YDS / 5 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.1 YPC

20 REC / 189 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG Sam Pinckney WR 71 REC / 996 YDS / 3 TD / 76.6 YPG JT Killen LB 49 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Adrian Hope LB 26 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Josaiah Stewart LB 25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Ja'Quon Griffin DL 17 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK

Chanticleers' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (57), the Chanticleers have the 14th-easiest schedule in college football.

Coastal Carolina will have the 94th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (42).

In 2023, Coastal Carolina will face six teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ UCLA September 2 - - 2 Jacksonville State September 9 - - 3 Duquesne September 16 - - 4 Georgia State September 21 - - 5 @ Georgia Southern September 30 - - 7 @ Appalachian State October 10 - - 8 @ Arkansas State October 21 - - 9 Marshall October 28 - - 10 @ Old Dominion November 4 - - 11 Texas State November 11 - - 12 @ Army November 18 - - 13 James Madison November 25 - -

