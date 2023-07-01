With +25000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Cordarrelle Patterson is a long shot for the award (112th-best odds in league).

Cordarrelle Patterson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Cordarrelle Patterson Insights

Patterson put up a solid stat line last season -- he ran for 695 yards on 144 carries (53.5 ypg), with eight rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons threw the ball on 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 57.4% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Atlanta had the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 159.9 rushing yards per game.

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

