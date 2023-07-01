Denico Autry is +25000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 71st-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Denico Autry 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Denico Autry Insights

Autry was on the field for 12 games, totaling eight sacks to go with eight TFL and 27 tackles.

It was a tough campaign for the Titans in terms of passing last season, as they ranked third-worst in passing offense (171.4 passing yards per game) and worst in passing defense (274.8 passing yards per game allowed).

Tennessee ranked 13th in rushing yards last season (125.4 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

