Donte Jackson is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Donte Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently not on the injured list.

Donte Jackson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Panthers Players

Donte Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

