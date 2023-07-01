At +20000, Drake London is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the NFL.

Drake London 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Drake London Insights

London grabbed 72 balls for 866 yards last season and scored four TDs. He was targeted 117 times, averaging 50.9 yards per tilt.

The Falcons ran 42.6% passing plays and 57.4% running plays last year. They were 15th in the league in scoring.

Atlanta ranked second-worst in passing offense last season (158.4 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 25th with 231.9 passing yards allowed per contest.

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

