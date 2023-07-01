The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Feleipe Franks and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a contest against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Feleipe Franks Injury Status

Franks is currently not on the injury report.

Feleipe Franks 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Feleipe Franks Fantasy Insights

Other Falcons Players

Feleipe Franks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 0 0 0

