The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Hayden Hurst and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a tilt against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Hayden Hurst Injury Status

Hurst is currently not on the injured list.

Hayden Hurst 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 68 TAR, 52 REC, 414 YDS, 2 TD

Hayden Hurst Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 53.40 232 27 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 62.60 232 26 2023 ADP - 224 28

Other Panthers Players

Hayden Hurst 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 8 5 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 7 5 24 0 Week 3 @Jets 2 1 7 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 3 27 1 Week 5 @Ravens 7 6 53 1 Week 6 @Saints 3 3 21 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 48 0 Week 8 @Browns 4 4 42 0 Week 9 Panthers 5 5 35 0 Week 11 @Steelers 3 2 28 0 Week 12 @Titans 9 6 57 0 Week 13 Chiefs 3 2 12 0 Week 18 Ravens 5 4 14 0 Wild Card Ravens 6 4 45 0 Divisional @Bills 6 5 59 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 5 4 37 0

