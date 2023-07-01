With +15000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jeffery Simmons a long shot for the award (22nd-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Jeffery Simmons? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jeffery Simmons 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 22nd Bet $100 to win $15,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeffery Simmons Insights

On defense, Simmons has racked up 31 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in eight games.

The Titans are averaging 187.5 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 16th, allowing 223 passing yards per contest.

Tennessee is putting up 114.5 rushing yards per game offensively this season (12th in NFL), and is surrendering 114.8 rushing yards per game (19th) on defense.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Harold Landry +15000 (22nd in NFL) Jeffery Simmons +15000 (22nd in NFL) Derrick Henry +12500 (28th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (44th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +15000 (48th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.