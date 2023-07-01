Joe Gaziano is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Joe Gaziano Injury Status

Gaziano is currently not on the injured list.

Is Gaziano your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Joe Gaziano 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Gaziano and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Falcons Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joe Gaziano 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 11 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Titans 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.