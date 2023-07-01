The 2023 season kicks off for Jonnu Smith when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jonnu Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not on the injury report.

Jonnu Smith 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 38 TAR, 27 REC, 245 YDS, 0 TD

Jonnu Smith Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 25.00 330 55 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 26.75 348 49 2023 ADP - 968 145

Other Falcons Players

Jonnu Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 4 3 33 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 4 4 25 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 2 61 0 Week 7 Bears 3 1 4 0 Week 8 @Jets 4 3 10 0 Week 9 Colts 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Jets 4 4 40 0 Week 13 Bills 2 2 6 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3 2 24 0 Week 16 Bengals 4 3 21 0

