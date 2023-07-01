Kamu Grugier-Hill is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers square off against the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Kamu Grugier-Hill Injury Status

Grugier-Hill is currently not listed as injured.

Kamu Grugier-Hill 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Kamu Grugier-Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0.0 1.0 18 0 1 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

