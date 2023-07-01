Kevin Byard is +15000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 45th-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Kevin Byard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 45th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Kevin Byard Insights

Byard helped lead the defense with 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games.

With 171.4 offensive passing yards per game (third-worst) and 274.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense (worst) last season, the Titans were outplayed on both sides of the ball in the passing game.

Tennessee ranked 13th in rushing yards last season (125.4 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

