Kyle Philips: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Kyle Philips is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Kyle Philips Injury Status
Philips is currently not on the injured list.
Kyle Philips 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|13 TAR, 8 REC, 78 YDS, 0 TD
Kyle Philips Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|3.80
|487
|176
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|30.65
|330
|128
|2023 ADP
|-
|477
|163
Kyle Philips 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|2
|1
|7
|0
