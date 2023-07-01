The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Nate Lashley is currently in 14th place with a score of -5.

Looking to place a bet on Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Nate Lashley Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Lashley has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Lashley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Lashley has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -7 264 0 15 1 2 $1.3M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The past five times Lashley played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 24th.

Lashley has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

Lashley finished 14th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 340 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,030).

Lashley will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,254 yards in the past year.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley finished in the 64th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Lashley shot better than 76% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Lashley carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Lashley had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Lashley's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that last competition, Lashley's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Lashley finished the Travelers Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Lashley fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Lashley Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

