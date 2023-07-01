Nick Smith's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award are +15000. For more stats and information on the Charlotte Hornets player, check out this article.

Nick Smith ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +15000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Nick Smith 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 11 Points 4.9 54 Rebounds 0.6 7 Assists 0.3 3 Steals 0.1 1 Blocks 0.3 3 FG% 45.8% 22-for-48 3P% 41.7% 10-for-24

Nick Smith's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, ALT

