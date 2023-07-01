Pyotr Kochetkov is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and info on this Carolina Hurricanes player, continue reading.

Pyotr Kochetkov's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Pyotr Kochetkov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 16 Goaltending Record -- 7-6-2 Shots Against 15.83 364 Goals Against 2.65 38 Saves 14.17 326 Save % -- 0.896

Pyotr Kochetkov's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

