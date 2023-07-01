Stephen Sullivan is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status

Sullivan is currently not on the injury report.

Is Sullivan your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Stephen Sullivan 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 6 TAR, 2 REC, 46 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Sullivan and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephen Sullivan Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 4.60 475 92 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 14.81 438 77 2023 ADP - 677 108

Other Panthers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stephen Sullivan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.