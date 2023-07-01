Terrace Marshall Jr.'s 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Injury Status

Marshall is currently not listed as injured.

Is Marshall your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Terrace Marshall Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 47 TAR, 28 REC, 490 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Marshall and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 55.00 227 84 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 56.10 253 96 2023 ADP - 245 85

Other Panthers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terrace Marshall Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 49ers 4 4 30 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 3 2 31 0 Week 8 @Falcons 9 4 87 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 3 53 1 Week 10 Falcons 2 1 43 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 76 0 Week 12 Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1 1 18 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 3 51 0 Week 16 Lions 3 2 55 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 2 15 0 Week 18 @Saints 3 2 23 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.