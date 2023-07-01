The 2023 season kicks off for Tyler Allgeier when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tyler Allgeier Injury Status

Allgeier is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Tyler Allgeier NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Tyler Allgeier 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 210 CAR, 1,035 YDS (4.9 YPC), 3 TD 17 TAR, 16 REC, 139 YDS, 1 TD

Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 143.40 69 21 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 104.37 145 42 2023 ADP - 102 38

Tyler Allgeier 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Rams 10 30 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 25 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Browns 10 84 0 1 20 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 13 45 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 15 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 16 50 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 14 39 0 3 46 1 Week 9 Chargers 10 99 0 1 24 0 Week 10 @Panthers 8 20 0 3 -17 0 Week 11 Bears 8 55 0 1 9 0 Week 12 @Commanders 11 54 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 17 139 1 1 -3 0 Week 16 @Ravens 18 74 0 4 43 0 Week 17 Cardinals 20 83 1 1 12 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 24 135 0 0 0 0

