Vonn Bell is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers match up with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Vonn Bell Injury Status

Bell is currently not listed as injured.

Vonn Bell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 77 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 4 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Other Panthers Players

Vonn Bell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 2 2 Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.5 0.0 4 1 1 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 14 Browns 0.5 0.0 7 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Divisional @Bills 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

