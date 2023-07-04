The Atlanta Braves (57-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) will square off on Tuesday, July 4 at Progressive Field, with Kolby Allard pitching for the Braves and Shane Bieber taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+115). A 9-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Braves vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Braves and Guardians game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 50 out of the 73 games, or 68.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 43-14 (75.4%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 9-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 14, or 42.4%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Matt Olson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

