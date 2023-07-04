The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Guardians.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 61.3% of his games this season (38 of 62), with more than one hit 11 times (17.7%).

He has homered in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has had an RBI in 14 games this season (22.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .290 AVG .250 .330 OBP .306 .460 SLG .446 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 12 22/4 K/BB 22/9 6 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings