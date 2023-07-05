Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 163 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .498 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .272 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (479 total).

The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

The Braves average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - -

