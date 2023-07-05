On Wednesday, July 5 at 7:10 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (57-28) visit the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) at Progressive Field. Mike Soroka will get the nod for the Braves, while Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Guardians.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 6.89 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-5, 6.18 ERA)

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Braves' matchup versus the Guardians but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Guardians with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 50 out of the 74 games, or 67.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have gone 29-9 (76.3%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 9-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.

The Guardians have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +140 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-110) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

