The Atlanta Dream (7-8) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (7-10) one game after Rhyne Howard exploded for 43 points in the Dream's 112-84 win over the Sparks. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network and BSSE at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Dream vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 82 Sparks 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163

Dream vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 8-6-0 this year.

There have been 10 Atlanta games (out of 14) that hit the over this season.

Dream Performance Insights

In 2023, the Dream are third-best in the league on offense (86.7 points scored per game) but worst on defense (89.5 points conceded).

On the glass, Atlanta is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.9 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds allowed (37 per game).

The Dream are the second-worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.1) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (36%).

The Dream are eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%).

Atlanta takes 27.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 22.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 72.8% of its shots, with 77.5% of its makes coming from there.

