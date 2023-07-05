Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .296 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 20 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.312
|AVG
|.276
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.456
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.18 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
