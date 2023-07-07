The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Guardians.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .271 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in 32 games this year (37.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (51.2%), including 12 multi-run games (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .303 AVG .236 .359 OBP .306 .491 SLG .430 19 XBH 14 7 HR 9 21 RBI 25 43/15 K/BB 46/16 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings