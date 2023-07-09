Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks while batting .250.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.257
|AVG
|.242
|.323
|OBP
|.326
|.471
|SLG
|.492
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|29/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Eflin aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
