Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 42-ranked player, and Jessica Pegula, the No. 4-ranked player, will be competing for a chance at the semifinals.
You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Pegula tries to knock out Vondrousova.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Pegula vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Pegula beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3.
- In her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Pegula made a run before losing to Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals 3-6, 3-6 on June 29.
- Vondrousova made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 33-ranked Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday.
- In Bett1open, Vondrousova's most recent tournament, she squared off against No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals on June 24 and lost 6-7, 1-6.
- Pegula and Vondrousova haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Pegula vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities
|Jessica Pegula
|Marketa Vondrousova
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.