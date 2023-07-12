Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-15) face Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (10-8) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE

FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Dream have compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Storm have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Atlanta has been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Seattle has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

A total of 11 out of the Dream's 17 games this season have hit the over.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 18 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.